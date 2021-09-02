For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Thundershowers likely in central, eastern Maharashtra on Sept 4 and 5: IMD
India
Mumbai, Sep 02: The Regional Meteorological Centre here on Thursday forecast "thunderstorm with lightning" in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra starting September 4.
The centre predicted similar conditions in isolated parts of north Vidarbha on September 3.
Thunderstorms were likely over entire Marathwada, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and eastern Maharashtra''s Gadchiroli on September 4. Similar conditions would prevail, with minor variation, on September 5, the centre said.
Unfortunate, putting lives in danger: Maharashtra CM on organising yatras amid Covid
Northern districts of Jalgaon, Dhule and Nashik received heavy rainfall in the last couple of day, causing flash floods in some tehsils.
Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 20:12 [IST]