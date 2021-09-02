Thundershowers likely in central, eastern Maharashtra on Sept 4 and 5: IMD

IMD issues rain alerts to Madhya Pradesh; Red for 5 districts near Uttar Pradesh, orange for 17

Mumbai, Sep 02: The Regional Meteorological Centre here on Thursday forecast "thunderstorm with lightning" in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra starting September 4.

The centre predicted similar conditions in isolated parts of north Vidarbha on September 3.

Thunderstorms were likely over entire Marathwada, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and eastern Maharashtra''s Gadchiroli on September 4. Similar conditions would prevail, with minor variation, on September 5, the centre said.

Unfortunate, putting lives in danger: Maharashtra CM on organising yatras amid Covid

Northern districts of Jalgaon, Dhule and Nashik received heavy rainfall in the last couple of day, causing flash floods in some tehsils.

Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 20:12 [IST]