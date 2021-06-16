Can you spot the Tiger in this picture? Image from Dampa Tiger Reserve goes viral

This video of woman caught eating food with hands at wedding will make you laugh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: While weddings are a joyous affair, the one thing that irks everyone is when the videographer lands up at the time you are eating your food.

In this context a video surfaced recently in which a woman was videographer eating her food with her hands at a wedding. However, what she did next will leave you in splits for sure.

Emotional video of man and bird eating from the same plate goes viral

The video was shared on Instagram by @official_niranjanm87. The video has received over 60,000 views and 2,000 likes since it has been uploaded. To cut a long story short, the lady is eating her food with her hands. Just as she is about to put the food into her mouth, she sees the videographer filming her, she lets go off the food in her hand and eats with a spoon instead.

Many have related to similar incidents and have posted scores of messages. Don't disturb her. Let her eat freely said on user.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 14:45 [IST]