This video of a groom chewing tobacco as he waits for his bride will leave you in splits

    New Delhi, June 18: Weddings are usually a joyous affair. However sometimes some things strange do take place at weddings. Recently a bride broke off the wedding after she realised that the groom had come to the venue after taking a swig.

    Now here is a video that has gone viral in which the groom waits for his bride to arrive at the venue. The video posted on an Instagram page, Tube Indian shows the groom sitting on a royal chair and chewing tobacco as he waits for the bride.

    The video is hilarious and has left scores of netizens in splits. Many expressed surprise when they saw the man mixing the tobacco with his hand and then chewing it, especially when he was sitting in front of all the guests.

    The video has garnered over 20,000 views and has over 100 comments. Many have mocked the groom and tagged others with the caption groom for you.

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 9:38 [IST]
    X