'This tactic won't work: SC rejects conman Sukesh's plea for shift from Mandoli jail

New Delhi, Oct 18: In a setback to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been in jail on a charge of cheating, the Supreme Court rejected a plea in which he sought transfer from the Mandoli jail to any other jail which is not under the DGP, prison Delhi.

The conman in his plea alleged that he was being allegedly assaulted and being asked to pay Rs 25 lakh per month in jail.

According to a PTI report, the apex court rejected his petition and said, "We find no reason to entertain the petition." The bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar said, "We don't appreciate this kind of behaviour."

The apex court had ordered to shift of conman Chandrashekhar and his wife from Tihar Jail to Mandoli Jail.

On a plea filed by Chandrashekhar and his wife alleging a threat to their lives and seeking a transfer to a prison outside Delhi, the court had passed the order.

Director General (Prisons), Delhi Prisons, said in an affidavit filed earlier that the content of the conman's application was false and fabricated, as per the news agency.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 15:00 [IST]