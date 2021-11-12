This man hires woman to slap him every time he opens Facebook; Elon Musk approves

New Delhi, Nov 12: You may have this urge to quickly check your Instagram or Facebook notification, but that small break can easily turn into 30 minutes or longer. You'll just end up being stuck with your phone unproductive. However, this man hired someone to slap him in the face every time he logs on to Facebook.

The man in the video identifed as Maneesh Sethi, a blogger currently living in New York, is also the founder of a wearable tech startup Pavlok. Sethi had hired a woman for $8 an hour to take a swipe at his head every time he got off task, and he says it worked.

The woman named Kara was reportedly hired through a US classified portal named Craigslist. She was paid approximately $8 an hour for the job that just involved slapping the person working next to her for spending too much time on the social media platform.

In a blog post, Sethi said that he was able to increase his productivity to 98% from 35-40% by hiring a woman for slapping him.

The experiment was conducted nine years ago through an app called RescueTime which records the amount of time you spend on different websites. The result showed that Sethi would spent approximately 29 hours of his time on Reddit and Facebook chat during the week. After which he posted an ad on Craigslist looking for a 'slapper'.

However, the unique move to increase productivity has now caught the attention of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Musk, on Wednesday reacted to a viral video, in which a woman repeatedly slaps a man for using social media platform Facebook, which can get really addictive. In his reply to Sethi's tweet, the billionaire sent two fire emojis, leaving the blogger impressed.

🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2021

Within no time, Sethi replied to Musk saying, "I'm the guy in this picture. Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols Elon posted? Time will tell".

Oh hey, I'm the guy in the picture! This was the foundation for a company I built, @pavlok , which zaps customers (with electric shock) for sleeping in or wasting time on facebook. Nice. — Maneesh Sethi (@maneesh) November 10, 2021

In another tweet that followed the first day, Sethi said, "First nomad list, then Elon emojiing my slapping story, today's just my day isn't it." Indeed, it appears that Musk has really made Sethi's day.

