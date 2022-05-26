Does this image of Jupiter look like a ‘dosa’ for you too?

This Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to look like a dog| Viral Video

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 26: A Japanese man named Toco who wanted to look like an animal seems to have managed to fulfil his dream. He went all the way to transform himself into a "collie", a breed of dog, which was made possible by a professional agency called Zeppet.

He went on to spend almost $15,700 (Rs 12 lakhs approx) on a Collie (a breed of dog) costume.

His recent images posted on Twitter have people stumped. He doesn't look one bit the man he is after completely transforming himself as a "dog", his favourite animal.

As per reports, it took 40 days to create the unique costume. Toko wanted his fits to be perfect and therefore he went through several rounds of revisions, including meetings and fittings for the costume.

In a video posted on YouTube, the Japanese man shares his transformation video and gives insight into his thought process.

"Have you ever wanted to be an animal? I have! I made my dream come true like this," his YouTube video caption reads.

As per media reports, the user 'Toco' contacted special effects workshop Zeppet and asked them to build an ultra-realistic dog costume. Reportedly costing around 2 million yen (nearly rupees 12 lakh), the costume was designed to completely hide his human frame.

His transformation images are also making rounds on Twitter as his close-up photo, shared by Zeppet - the company specialising in special effects - is now going viral.

The Japanese man chose a collie dog costume to live out his fantasy. As per media reports, Zeppet's ultra-realistic costume was tricky to make. However, looking at the finished product it's apparent that they managed to make 'Toco' look like an actual dog.

When asked about why he chose a collie, he told Mynavi, "I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favorite breed of dog."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 15:33 [IST]