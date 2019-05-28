This is why #JCBKiKhudai is trending on Twitter: Check out this viral meme

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 28: Social Media is full of memes and the desi Internet's latest obsession is 'JCB Ki Khudai.' Yes, you heard it right. If you woke up this morning and scrolled through Facebook and Twitter, your timeline must have been flooded with memes on this #JCBKiKhudayi. All this started trending after a video of a JCB machine removing rubble went viral. Since then, netizens are sharing funny memes and one-liners with #JCBKiKhudayi.

For those that don't know, JCB stands for Joesph Cyrill Bamford and they are into construction, agriculture and demolition. They are a Britain-based company.

The search term 'JCB' spiked as soon as the memes started surfacing.

One user tweeted, "When you cancel your date so that you can watch #jcbkikhudayi".

Whoever says the JCB operator isn't entertaining show them this✌🏻#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/jFMTJJY8w6 — KAUSTUBH MANATKAR (@cos2bh_writes) May 27, 2019

Pic 1: crowd in SRK movies

Pic2: crowd watching JCB ki khudai in India#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/k2fNAYUfdE — Rahane haters ko bhagao (@rahaneswarrior) May 28, 2019

If I was a JCB driver



Me :#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/2UvBjODIoU — αɓɦเ ૨αყ 🇮🇳 (@AbhiRay9506) May 28, 2019

Now, joining the meme world, Nagupur police has come up with its unique message, urging the citizens to drive safe.

And last not but the least, JCB had the best reply to all the love they have been getting on social media.

We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support! With @JCBIndiaLtd, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/4oGhCAqcyJ — JCB (@JCBmachines) May 27, 2019