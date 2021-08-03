YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This granny has the moves: Watch her shake a leg to I don’t believe in soulmates

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    A desi dadi dancing with her grandson to the song, I don't believe in soulmates is breaking the internet.

    The 89 year old is seen dancing in a very funny manner and this post on Instagram has gone on to become very viral.

    This granny has the moves: Watch her shake a leg to I don’t believe in soulmates

    The lady in a pink saree makes very funny expressions during the dance. The grandson at one point of time even does the nagin dance, which is very commonly performed at Indian weddings.

    The video was shared by Ankit Jangid, a content creator. He captioned the video, Found my soul mate in my Dadi. The video that has gone viral has more than 10k likes and several users have commented on the same. Some users while appreciating the granny have said that she should always smile like this. Tell us what you think of this video in the comments section below.

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X