This granny has the moves: Watch her shake a leg to I don’t believe in soulmates

A desi dadi dancing with her grandson to the song, I don't believe in soulmates is breaking the internet.

The 89 year old is seen dancing in a very funny manner and this post on Instagram has gone on to become very viral.

The lady in a pink saree makes very funny expressions during the dance. The grandson at one point of time even does the nagin dance, which is very commonly performed at Indian weddings.

The video was shared by Ankit Jangid, a content creator. He captioned the video, Found my soul mate in my Dadi. The video that has gone viral has more than 10k likes and several users have commented on the same. Some users while appreciating the granny have said that she should always smile like this. Tell us what you think of this video in the comments section below.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 10:44 [IST]