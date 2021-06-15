YouTube
    New Delhi, June 15: Viral Video: A video has gone viral in which a brave girl is seen catching a snake.

    In the video that was posted on Instagram, the girl is seen catching a snake without any fear. She in fact stuns by catching the reptile with just one hand. The name of the girl is Nageshwari and her page is called nageshwari_snakelover.

    This girl has no fear: Watch viral video of her catching a snake effortlessly

    The snake was sitting on the tiles that were placed near a wall. The girl sees the snake and catches it in hardly a few seconds.

    After catching the snake she has a smile on her face. The post has been liked over 5 lakh times, with many praising her bravery. On her bio she writes, that she is into animal rescue and is a snake and nature lover.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 11:40 [IST]
