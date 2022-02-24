This budget suggests 7 steps to make farmers modern & smart: PM Modi

#ImranKhanModiShowtrends on twitter as Pak PM would love to have TV debate with PM Modi to 'resolve issues'

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the agriculture budget has increased manifold in the last six years.

In a webinar on budget announcements in agriculture sector, PM Modi said, "Agriculture budget has increased multifold in only 6yrs. For farmers, there has been a 2.5 times rise in agricultural loans in 7yrs. A special drive connected 3cr small farmers with KCC facilities during COVID."

The budget suggests 7 steps to make farmers modern and smart; to process natural farming on a mission mode along 5 km area of Ganga river banks, to provide modern tech to agriculture & horticulture farmers, to focus on oilseeds for reduction on edible oil imports, Modi stated. "The budget's 4th goal is to prepare a new logistic facility under PM Gati Shakti for the transportation of farming-related produce. Another solution is to organize agri-waste management better & increase farmers' income by solutions of waste energy," he added.

"The sixth solution is to provide regular bank facilities in over 1.5 lakh post offices, for farmers' ease. The last one is to bring a change in the syllabus of agri-research & education for a contemporary skill & human-resource development, the PM said.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:20 [IST]