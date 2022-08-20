This bear’s act of precision leaves internet in awe

India
    New Delhi, Aug 20: Bears are very observant creatures and also cleverer compared to other terrestrial animals. This is also to do with the fact that they are used to living very close to human beings as a result of which they have learnt how to learn and adapt very soon.

    A video on Twitter has gone viral and it shows that the bear is not just an intelligent animal but a responsible one too. Responsible bear picks up fallen traffic cone reads the tweet shared with the video.

    The video shows the bear walking on the road and finding a traffic cone which has fallen down in the middle of the road. The bear then picks it up and then adjusts it with his paw so that it stays upright. The bear then calmly walks away from there.

    The video has garnered over 67,000 likes and has been viewed over 1.6 million times.

    Twitter can't stop raving about the video. Check out some of the reactions below.

    Saturday, August 20, 2022, 12:38 [IST]
    X