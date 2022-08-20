What’s that charging at rafters in the middle of a river in Canada?

This brown bear has an acute problem and it solves it in a funny way

This bear’s act of precision leaves internet in awe

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: Bears are very observant creatures and also cleverer compared to other terrestrial animals. This is also to do with the fact that they are used to living very close to human beings as a result of which they have learnt how to learn and adapt very soon.

A video on Twitter has gone viral and it shows that the bear is not just an intelligent animal but a responsible one too. Responsible bear picks up fallen traffic cone reads the tweet shared with the video.

Responsible bear picks up fallen traffic cone pic.twitter.com/mA83uFHJpH — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 19, 2022

The video shows the bear walking on the road and finding a traffic cone which has fallen down in the middle of the road. The bear then picks it up and then adjusts it with his paw so that it stays upright. The bear then calmly walks away from there.

Polar bear killed after hurting tourist in Norway

The video has garnered over 67,000 likes and has been viewed over 1.6 million times.

Twitter can't stop raving about the video. Check out some of the reactions below.

Love It ❤️ — Roberta Costner (@RobertaCostner) August 19, 2022

Incredible — Giuseppe Sferrazzo (@SferrazzoG) August 19, 2022

Amazing — FrancescoSotis (@FrancescoSotis) August 19, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 12:38 [IST]