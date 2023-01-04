Thirumagan Evera, great-grandson of Periyar EV Ramasamy, dies of cardiac arrest

Chennai, Jan 04: Thirumagan Evera, who is son of Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan, passed away after cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He was 46 years old.

Thirumagan Evera was a politician who is a Member of Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu. He was elected from Erode (East) as an Indian National Congress (INC) candidate in 2021. He won Erode (East) seat by contesting from INC in 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. He received 44.27% of the total vote share. He defeated AIADMK candidate M. Yuvaraja who received 38.41% vote share in the election.

He is son of former union minister E. V. K. S. Elangovan. He is currently a member of INC.

His family is into politics for many generations now. EVKS Elangovan's father Sampat was a political heir of EVR Periyar. He was a former MP from Namakkal consitutency. He was also the nephew of Periyar.

The MLA is the great-grandson of rational leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar.' The legislator is survived by his wife and a daughter.

TNCC President K S Alagiri condoled his party colleague's death and expressed his sympathies with Elangovan, a former chief of the Congress' state unit.

In a condolence message, Alagiri expressed shock and anguish over Everaa's demise and hailed him as a progressive youngster. Everaa died following illness, he added. "All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress," Alagiri said.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaa's death.