Third front: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao meets Deve Gowda in Bengaluru

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on Friday. The meeting was is part of Rao's attempts to form a 'federal front' comprising non-BJP and non-Congress parties.

He is expected to discuss the coming Karnataka Assembly elections and the need to set up an alternative front in time for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with Deve Gowda. Actor Prakash Raj was also present at the meeting.

Chandrasekhar Rao's next destination might be Odisha in order to discuss Federal Front plans with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. Visiting Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are also said to be on the agenda of the TRS boss to garner support for his Federal Front, according to the reports.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief had last month met West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamta Banerjee in Kolkata.

He had then said that the process for creation of the federal front has begun and he would now talk to like-minded parties.

Banerjee had later pitched for forming a "federal front" excluding Congress to defeat BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a "one-to-one" fight in the states.

