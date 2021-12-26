YouTube
    Think big, dream big and work hard: PM Modi's New Year message

    New Delhi, Dec 26: '2022 will be the golden page of building a new India', said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urging people to reiterate their resolve to " think big, dream big and work hard" to make them true.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Addressing the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said presently, you must be amid preparations for bidding farewell to 2021 and welcoming 2022. On New Year, every person, every organisation, takes a resolution to do something better, to become better in the coming year.

    "So, let us reiterate our resolve to think big, dream big, and work hard to make them come true. And, our dreams will not be limited to us alone. Our dreams will be such that the development of our society and the country is connected, our progress will open the way for the progress of the country and for this, we have to start working from today, without wasting a single moment, without losing a single particle or resource," said PM Modi.

    "I am fully confident that with this very resolve the country will move forward in the coming year, and 2022 will be the golden page of building a new India. With this very faith, wishing you all a very Happy 2022. Thank you very much," PM Modi said.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 14:22 [IST]
