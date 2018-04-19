These MLAs, MPs have pending cases relating to crimes against women

Amidst the growing outcry against rapes in India and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming it as a crime against humanity, here is an interesting report on the subject. The Association for Democratic Reforms has analyzed 4,845 out of 4,896 election affidavits of current MPs and MLAs. It includes 768 out of 776 affidavits of MPs and 4077 out of 4120 MLAs from all the states of India.

The report states that out of the 1,580 MPs and MLAs who have pending criminal cases against them, 48 have declared cases relating to crimes against women.

MLAs, MPs with pending cases of crimes against women:

Among the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of MPs/ MLAs i.e. 12, followed by West Bengal with 11, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh each with 5 MPs/MLAs who have declared cases related crimes against women.

Among the states in the last 5 years, Maharashtra has the highest number of candidates i.e. 65, followed by Bihar with 62 and West Bengal with 52 candidates who were given tickets by political parties even though they have declared cases related to crimes against women in their affidavits.

Among various recognized parties, BJP has the highest number of MPs/ MLAs i.e. 12, followed by SHS (Shiv Sena) with 7 and AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) with 6 MPs/MLAs who have declared cases related crimes against women.

Among the major parties in the last 5 years, 47 candidates with declared cases related to crimes against women were given tickets by BJP. The second highest number of candidates, i.e. 35 who had declared cases related to crimes against women were given tickets by BSP, followed by 24 candidates from INC who had declared cases related to crimes against women who had contested for Lok/Rajya Sabha and State Assemblies Elections in last 5 years.

Gonuguntla Suryanarayana from TDP who has won from Dharmavaram constituency in Andhra Pradesh (2014)

Jethabhai G.Ahir from BJP who has won from Shehra constituency in Gujarat (2017)

Gulab Yadav from RJD who has won from Jhanjharpur constituency in Bihar(2015)

In the last 5 years, recognized parties have given tickets to 26 candidates who had declared cases related to rape.

In the last 5 years, 14 independent candidates with declared cases related to rape have contested for Lok/Rajya Sabha and State assemblies' elections.

Out of 1580(33%) MPs/ MLAs analysed with declared criminal cases, 48 have declared cases related to crimes against women.

Among these 48 MPs/MLAs with declared cases related to Crimes s against women, 45 are MLAs and 3 are MPs.

327 candidates analysed who had declared cases related to crimes against women, were given tickets by recognized political parties.

118 independent candidates analysed with declared cases related to crimes against women had contested for Lok/Rajya and state assemblies' elections in the last 5 years.

Among these candidates, 40 candidates were given tickets by parties for Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha elections. Various recognized parties have given tickets to 287 candidates with cases related to crimes against women for state assemblies' elections.

In the last 5 years, 18 independent candidates with declared cases related to crimes against women contested in the Lok Sabha/ Rajya Elections. Similarly, 100 independent candidates with declared cases related to crimes against women contested in the state assemblies' elections.

