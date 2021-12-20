YouTube
    These 5 books helped Mukesh Ambani, make sense of 2021, preparing him for 2022

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has listed books that helped him make sense of 2021 and are preparing him for 2022. Ambani, the chairman, managing director, and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), a Fortune Global 500 company and India's most valuable company by market value.

    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani

    According to Forbes, he is the richest person in Asia with a net worth of US$90 billion and the 11th richest person in the world, as of 2 December 2021.

    1. Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World by Fareed Zakaria
    2. Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail by Ray Dalio
    3. The Raging 2020s: Companies, Countries, People-and the Fight for Our Future by Alec Ross
    4. 2030: How Today's Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything by Mauro Guillén
    5. Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results by Josh Linker

    Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 14:01 [IST]
