    'Therein begins decline...': Raj Thackeray's dig at Uddhav

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 30: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray made his first comment on the vacuum in Maharashtra resulting from Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as the CM.

    Taking to Twitter, Raj Thackeray posted "When anyone misunderstands one's good fortune as one's personal accomplishment; therein begins the journey towards one's decline."

    Therein begins decline...: Raj Thackerays dig at Uddhav
    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray

    Shiv Sena's most famous rebel Raj Thackeray led a rebellion within the Sena and formed his own party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), almost two decades ago.

    The MNS chief has positioned himself as a hardline Hindutva-Maratha leader, continuing to lay claim to Bal Thackeray's legacy. Rebel Eknath Shinde's camp also claimed they are the real Shiv Senas, following the footsteps of Bal Thackeray.

    Thackeray (62) resigned Wednesday night, minutes after Supreme Court refused to stay Governor Koshyari's direction to his government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

    BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who is expected to make a comeback as chief minister after holding the post from 2014 to 2019, is scheduled to brief media later Thursday on the future course of action, which will include staking claim to form the next government.

    Rebel Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, is in Mumbai. It is not yet clear if the Shinde-led group will merge with any party. Shinde Wednesday night reiterated that they are Shiv Sainiks and will remain in Shiv Sena.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 15:46 [IST]
    X