  • search
Trending Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘The world bows to you, beloved Bapu!’: PM Modi' touching Ode to Mahatma Gandhi in column for NYT

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 02: As nation paid tribute to Mahathma Gandhiji on his 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a touching ode to the 'Father of Nation' in the New York Times.

    In an opinion piece published in 'The New York Times', PM Modi proposed the "Einstein Challenge" to ensure that ideals of the Mahatma are remembered by future generations.

    ‘The world bows to you, beloved Bapu!’: PM Modi touching Ode to Mahatma Gandhi in column for NYT

    "As a tribute to Gandhi, I propose what I call the Einstein Challenge. We know Albert Einstein's famous words on Gandhi: 'Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth'... I invite thinkers, entrepreneurs and tech leaders to be at the forefront of spreading Gandhi's ideas through innovation," Modi wrote in The New York Times.

    Much before becoming Mahatma, Gandhiji played a key role in South Africa; What was it

    "In Gandhi, we have the best teacher to guide us. From uniting those who believe in humanity to furthering sustainable development and ensuring economic self-reliance, Gandhi offers solutions to every problem," the prime minister wrote.

    Titled 'Why India and the World Need Gandhi', the article mentions how Martin Luther King Jr and Nelson Mandela followed Mahatma Gandhi's observations to carry forward mass movements in their respective countries.

    "To other countries I may go as a tourist, but to India I come as a pilgrim," PM Modi cites Martin Luther King Jr's remark on his trip to India. "The guiding light whose inspiration got Dr. King to India was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Mahatma, the Great Soul," he adds.

    "For Mr. Mandela, Gandhi was Indian and South African. Gandhi would have approved. He had the unique ability to become a bridge between some of the greatest contradictions in human society," Modi wrote in his piece for the reknowned international newspaper.

    Mahatma Gandhi's 150th anniversary: Recalling his top quotes

    "And Gandhi combined ordinary objects with mass politics. Who else could have used a charkha, a spinning wheel, and khadi, Indian homespun cloth, as symbols of economic self-reliance and empowerment for a nation?" the PM highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's unique ability to connect ordinary objects with mass politics.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi mahatma gandhi birth anniversary new york times

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue