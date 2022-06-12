The Untold story of donkey milk revolution in India

This donkey will appear for a recruitment exam in Jammu and Kashmir

India



Mangaluru, Jun 12: Recently there were reports that a man in Karnataka has started a farm for donkeys at a village in Dakshina Kannada district. However, this is the second such farm in the country after one in the Ernakulam district of Kerala.

Do you know who started the first Donkey Milk Farm?

Aby Baby, an engineer hailing from Kerala, was the first person to introduce the benefits of donkey's milk and cosmetics based on it to the public. It should be noted that he is the owner of a two-acre farm which has thirty jennies and a foal.

His company was set up under the brand name 'Dolphin IBA' in 2017 and launched Fairness Cream, Shampoo, Soap, Lip Balm, body butter, body Wash and many more products. The company has its manufacturing unit near Kochi and has already gained popularity in India along with catering to many Middle East countries.

Let us see how this farming is beneficial and profitable to the farmer.

As you must be aware that the Donkey's milk is rich in vitamins A, B, B1, B12, C and E which is also important for building good immunity. The UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation says donkey milk has 'particular nutritional benefits'. In history too, donkey's milk was used regularly. Egyptian Queen Cleopatra took baths in donkey milk to preserve her beauty and youth.

Even during Covid19 pandemic, the demand for donkey's milk rose due to its immune boosting ability and fight against cough, respiratory infections, bronchitis, asthma and TB.

Even donkey's urine are in high demand. Milk fetches upto Rs 4500-5000 per litre and urine costs upto Rs 500 per litre.

Aby spent 10 years researching the benefits of donkey milk and found that it has been considered an elixir of life for centuries. He quit his well-paid job as a marketing manager at an IT firm in Bengaluru in 2005 and returned to his home in Ramamangalam in Ernakulam district, to start a donkey farm.

Karnataka:

The 42-year-old named Srinivas Gowda man opened the farm on June 8. His decision to start the farm was born out of the plight of donkeys which are often spurned and undervalued.

Techie-turned-passionate dairy farmer Srinivas Gowda says his donkey farming is for the masses.

Starting with goat breeding, the farm already has rabbits and Kadaknath chicken. The donkey farm will have 20 donkeys to start with, Gowda said. He said the number of donkey species is dwindling as they are no longer used by dhobis with the advent of laundry machines and other technology to wash linen.

Gowda said several people were apprehensive and made fun of him when the idea of a donkey farm was shared with them. The donkey's milk is delicious, very expensive and has medicinal value. Gowda is planning to supply donkey's milk to people in packets.

He further said that about his plans to sell donkey milk packet through malls, shops and supermarkets. He intends to sell the milk which will be used for beauty products. A 30 ml of milk packet will cost Rs 150.

He has already received orders worth Rs 17 lakh already.