Gir lions affected by deadly virus last year, vulnerable, may never be freed in the wild

No! Putin has not ordered lions on the Russian streets to keep people in

The truth behind the video of lions at Gir in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, May 22: While Cyclone Tauktae ravaged many parts of India, there was some news shared stating that the lion at the Gir forests were safe.

Lions are completely safe in Gir landscape in the aftermath of #Tauktecyclone.

@GujForestDept. Field staff has kept constant monitoring on lion movement. A rare video of a Pride in Akolvadi range Gir West crossing a water way safely, being shared. Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary(Forest & Environment Dept) and MD Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, GOG has written on Twitter. He also shared a video of a pride of Lions walking in the forest.

IFS officer, Susanta Nanda also shared the video and wrote 'heartening news from Gir Forest, abode of our Asiatic lion. All are safe from the impact of cyclone Taukte. Staff kept a strong vigil on their movements during nature's fury. Here a pride safely crossing the overflowing waterway.'

However the video in question was uploaded from South Africa. The first of the big sightings was a pride of lions (Nkuhuma pride). We witnessed them stalk a herd of impalas, but the hunt was foiled by some cubs moving through an open area which gave the lions' presence away," MalaMala Game Reserve wrote on Instagram.

It is regretted that a wrong video was posted along with statement of Lion safety in Gir landscape.PCCF(Wild Life)Sh Shyamal Tikadar has apologised for his lapse & indiscretion.Inconvenience &confusion caused is sincerely regretted with an assurance for double caution in future. pic.twitter.com/ibs6n31LCU — Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta (@drrajivguptaias) May 21, 2021

It is regretted that a wrong video was posted along with statement of Lion safety in Gir landscape.PCCF(Wild Life)Sh Shyamal Tikadar has apologised for his lapse & indiscretion.Inconvenience &confusion caused is sincerely regretted with an assurance for double caution in future, Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta wrote on Twitter.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 22, 2021, 10:09 [IST]