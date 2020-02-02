  • search
    The top three crorepatis in the Delhi elections are AAP candidates

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Out of the 672 candidates analysed, 243 (36%) are crorepatis. In 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, out of 673 candidates, 230 (34%) were crorepatis.

    Among major parties, 55(83%) out of 66 candidates analysed from INC, 51(73%) out of 70 candidates analysed from AAP, 47(70%) out of 67 candidates analysed from BJP, 13 (20%) out of 66 candidates analysed from BSP and 3(60%) out of 5 candidates from NCP, have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    The average of assets per candidate analysed in the Delhi Assembly Elections is Rs 4.34 Crores. In 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, average assets per candidate for 673 candidates was Rs. 3.32 crores.

    26! Aam Admi Party fields most candidates with criminal background for Delhi polls

    Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 70 AAP candidates is Rs. 15.25 crores, 66 INC candidates is Rs 11.68 crores, 67 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 10.22 crores, 66 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs 62.67 lakhs, 5 NCP candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.14 crores and 148 independent candidates have average assets worth Rs 80.90 lakhs.

    Dharampal Lakra of AAP with Rs 292 crore worth assets is the richest candidate in the fray. Pramila Tokas and Ram Singh Netaji, both from AAP with assets worth Rs 80 crore are next on the list.

    Other details

    441(66%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years while 212 (32%) candidates have declared their age to be between 51 to 70 years. There are 11(2%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 71 to 80 years. 8 candidates have not given their age.

    79 (12%) female candidates are contesting in the Delhi assembly election this year. In 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, 66(10%) out of 673 candidates analysed were women.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 8:18 [IST]
