The spirit in which foreign policy should be run: Tharoor after meeting with Jaishankar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: The Ministry of External Affairs briefed the 21 member consultative committee on foreign affairs today on the situation in Ukraine. They were also briefed about the Indian government's ongoing efforts to evacuate the stranded Indian citizens, especially students.

The committee is headed by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who made the presentation along with Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla. The committee also comprises Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma.

Following the meting, Tharoor tweeted, "excellent meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs this morning on Ukraine. My thanks to Dr S Jaishankar & his colleagues for a comprehensive briefing & candid responses to our questions & concerns. This is the spirit in which foreign policy should be run".

Excellent meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs this morning on #Ukraine. My thanks to ⁦@DrSJaishankar⁩ & his colleagues for a comprehensive briefing & candid responses to our questions &concerns. This is the spirit in which foreign policy should be run. pic.twitter.com/Y3T3UIrm9z — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 3, 2022

I have declined media requests for comments since the meeting is confidential. However we urged MEA to issue a more detailed statement than usual. The meeting took place in a constructive spirit & all parties are united in their desire to see our nationals return safely home. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 3, 2022

"Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

A national consensus on the importance of dialogue and diplomacy.



Thank all members for their participation. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 3, 2022

"The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office read.

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 15:16 [IST]