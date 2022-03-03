YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The spirit in which foreign policy should be run: Tharoor after meeting with Jaishankar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 03: The Ministry of External Affairs briefed the 21 member consultative committee on foreign affairs today on the situation in Ukraine. They were also briefed about the Indian government's ongoing efforts to evacuate the stranded Indian citizens, especially students.

      Foreign ministry holds meet on Ukraine evacuation efforts; PM Modi speaks to Putin | Oneindia News
      The spirit in which foreign policy should be run: Tharoor after meeting with Jaishankar

      The committee is headed by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who made the presentation along with Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla. The committee also comprises Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma.

      Following the meting, Tharoor tweeted, "excellent meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs this morning on Ukraine. My thanks to Dr S Jaishankar & his colleagues for a comprehensive briefing & candid responses to our questions & concerns. This is the spirit in which foreign policy should be run".

      "Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

      "The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office read.

      More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

      Read more about:

      russia ukraine war s jaishankar

      Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 15:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 3, 2022
      For Daily Alerts
      Best Deals and Discounts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X