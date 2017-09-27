The role ideology played in the Kashmir unrest

The NIA has got more evidence in the terror funding case following the questioning of a PhD scholar from Kashmir. During the questioning of the other accused the names of the scholar and also a trader cropped up.

It was found that these persons had played different roles in the case. While one was ideological, the other is suspected to have helped in the movement of funds.

NIA officials said that these persons were accused of helping further the unrest in the Valley. It was alleged that they had helped raise, receive, collect funds and also spread the ideology on several forums.

Yasin Khan of the Kashmir Traders and Marketing Federation and Aala Fazil, the Ph.D student were the ones to be questioned.

NIA sources say that the case is a water tight one and the next to be questioned will be S A S Geelani. He is centric to the probe and following the death of Burhan Wani, he is alleged to have played a major role. The entire probe shows that the entire operation was carried out in a systematic manner. Each of the separatists had played a major role.

What was more ironic is that most of these persons became post office for the terrorists too who would collect funds from them. Money was allocated separately to terrorists and the stone pelters.

