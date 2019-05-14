The richest candidate in LS Polls 2019 is worth Rs 11,07,58,33,190

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: Valued at Rs 1,107 crore, this independent candidate contesting the polls from Bihar is the richest candidate in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Ramesh Kumar Sharma, an independent contesting the elections from Pataliputra is the richest with assets to the tune of Rs 11,07,58,33,190 says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

His movable assets are valued at Rs 7,08,33,190, while the immovable assets are worth Rs 11,00,50,00,000.

Second on the list is Konda Vishweshwar Reddy with assets worth Rs 895. A Congress candidate from Chevella, Telangana, his assets are valued at Rs 8,95,01,79,170. His moveable assets are worth Rs 8,56,38,18,770, while the immovable assets are worth Rs 8,56,38,18,770.

Third on the list Nakul Nath of the Congress from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. His assets are worth Rs 6,60,19,46,757 (660 crore). His moveable and immoveable assets are worth Rs 6,18,41,72,757 and Rs 41,77,74,000 respectively.

Vasanthkumar an independent contesting from Mayiladuthurai and Raja N an independent also contesting from the same constituency have assets worth Rs 100.

Sreejith P R an independent who contested from Wayanad in Kerala is worth Rs 120.