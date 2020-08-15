The Prime Minister's pagdis: Modi keeps 'safa' culture alive for 74th Independence Day 2020

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. The Prime Minister sported a predominate mix of orange and yellow coloured turban as he gave his eventh Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday. ''Safa'' (Rajasthani headgear) has been a highlight of the PM's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

Modi donned a half-sleeve light cream kurta, taut churidar and a stole with orange border along with a multi-coloured turban replete with with a dash of yellow shade.

2019:

The Prime Minister had paired his grand turban, which also had splashes of green and red in a "leheriya" pattern, with a white half-sleeve kurta and churidar. He completed the look by draping an orange scarf, with a black and white pattern, around his shoulders.

2018:

Prime Minister wore a saffron-coloured turban with a splash of red on top and a long red trail. The colours were seen by many as signifying courage and sacrifice and as an homage to the nation's armed forces.

2017:

For India's 71st Independence Day, PM Modi's turban was a mix of bright red and yellow with woven gold embroidery; he chose a light yellow -coloured kurta to finish his look.

2016:

PM Modi chose to wear a pink and yellow tie-and-dye turban with a multi-coloured tail tthat he paired with a white half-sleeved kurta.

2015:

Modi was wearing another bright yellow turban - this one was also covered with gold embroidery, as well as a few patterns in red and deep green. He chose to wear it with a kurta and "Modi jacket". PM Modi's Independence Day look featured an additional embellishment - a tri-coloured pocket square.

2014:

For his maiden Independence Day address as the prime minister in 2014, Modi had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the tail.

The country celebrated its 74th Independence Day today where Modi addressed the people of India from the ramparts of Red Fort for the first time after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority. .