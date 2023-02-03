The plan by radical Islamists to usurp Hindu rights in Bengal and drive them away from Bangladesh

While India helped Bangladesh in its liberation, the plight of the minority Hindus continues to remain a concern. The atrocities meted out on them is indeed worrisome

New Delhi, Feb 03: The 2022 report on the persecution of minorities, the Hindus in particular is a grim reminder of the torturous ordeal that is being borne in Bangladesh.

Despite helping the country attain liberation, these instances of radical Islamists persecuting the Hindu minority in Bangladesh continue unabated. Further more India has had to bear with the menace of large scale infiltration into Assam and West Bengal, which again have turned out to be problematic for Hindus. Instances of land grabbing of Hindus and land jihad are cases not just reported in Bangladesh, but in Bengal and Assam too.

The counterfeiting and narco smuggling by the Bangladeshi infiltrators has made them richer and they use this wealth to bully the Indian Hindus and grab their land. In Bangladesh the case is however different. The minority Hindus are threatened and their lands have been grabbed.

Land Jihad:

The Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mahajot in a statement said that in the year 2022, 8,990 acres of land belonging to Hindu families in Bangladesh were grabbed. Of this 6,550 belonged to the Tripuri and Santal tribes.

The statement also said that 35,818 Hindu families were threatened to be evicted, while 572 had been evicted from their ancestral property in the year 2022 alone. Further the report also noted that 15,115 Hindu families were threatened to leave the country and 445 had been forced out of Bangladesh that same year.

While the minority Hindus in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan face similar concerns, India has been gripped by the migrant Bangladeshi population.

The writing was on the wall and the problem has become immense today, an official explains to OneIndia. In the 1990s the Research and Analysis Wing had tipped off the Union Government about the activities of the Jamaat-e-Islami which had planned massive illegal immigrations into India. The idea was to send in as many Bangladeshis as possible and then grab the rights of the Hindus in India. This was part of a larger plan hatched by the ISI to merge West Bengal and several northeastern states with Bangladesh.

"It would be wrong to think that Kashmir is the only dispute that divides India and Pakistan, though undoubtedly the most significant. One at least is nearly as important as the Kashmir dispute, that of Assam and some districts of India adjacent to East Pakistan. To these Pakistan has very good claims," Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had said and this has been spoken of for long by the Indian agencies. Successive governments for the sake of vote bank politics ignored this.

Grim numbers:

While the illegal Bangladeshis are trying to usurp the rights and land of the Hindus in India, in Bangladesh, the radical Islamists are on a mission to either kill or drive out every Hindu from their country.

In 2022, 39 Hindu women were killed by Islamists after being raped. 55 were molested, while 152 Hindu women were forcibly converted to Islam between January 1 2022 to December 31 2022. The Islamists also set ablaze 128 Hindu Temples and vandalised the 481 idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses. In October 2022 alone there were 35 attacks on Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh. In the same month 91 Durga idols were vandalised by the radicals.

Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mahajot Secretary General Govinda Chandra Pramanik in a statement said that in 2022, there were 333 Hindus who were forced to eat beef, while beef was thrown into 179 religious institutions that same year. 319 Temples were looted, while the lands belonging to 51 Hindu Temples were grabbed in 2022.

In addition t this 154 Hindus were killed while there were 424 cases relating to attempt to murder. 64 Hindus in Bangladesh have gone missing in 2022, the statement also read.

Friday, February 3, 2023, 12:15 [IST]