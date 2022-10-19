Attacks on Hindus in UK: Are Muslims frustrated over spread and reach of Hinduism?

The persecution of Hindus in Pakistan continues with a Hindu girl forcibly converted and married

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Forced conversions of Hindu girls is becoming the order of the day in Pakistan. The latest such incident happened in Sindh when a 14-year-old Hindu girl was abducted and married to a Muslim man.

New Delhi, Oct 19: The Sindh province in Pakistan, which is known for its religious persecution against Hindus, Christians and Sikhs has witnessed yet another incident. Now, a 14-year-old Hindu girl has been abducted and forcibly married to a Muslim man after converting to Islam.

The incident was reported from the Islamkot tehsil in the Tharparkar district in Sindh, Pakistan. The teenage girl was abducted from the village and a cleric by the name of Samaru Pir Jan facilitated the conversion following which she was forcibly married to Shaukat, the family has alleged.

#Pakistan 14-year-old #Hindu girl kidnapped, converted to Islam, forcibly married 2 abductor

Family of the minor girl said their teenage daughter was recently abducted from Islamkot Tharparkar Sindh Village and converted to Islam by Samaru Pir Jan Sirhandi. pic.twitter.com/cvZUbaBYkZ — Mirza (@Mirza45994191) October 17, 2022

The incident took place as Hindus in Pakistan's Hyderabad have taken to the streets to protest against forced conversions.

Islamists in Pakistan on savage hunt to wipe out Hindus

This comes in the backdrop of a recent incident in which a Hindu girl was abducted in Sindh. Her parents said that Chandra Mejraj was kidnapped from the Fateh Chowk area of Hyderabad while she was returning home. Report said that a police complaint has been filed but the girl has not yet been found.

Meena Meghwar, a 14-year-old girl, was kidnapped from the Nasarpur area while another girl was abducted while she was returning home in Mirpurkhas town. In the same town, a Hindu man named Ravi Kurmi alleged that his wife Rakhi was kidnapped and later showed up after she had converted to Islam and married a Muslim man. The police, however, claimed that she did not out of her own will.

Satran Oad, Kaveeta Bheel and Anita Bheel also met with the same fate three months back.

On March 21, a Hindu girl named Pooja Kumari was shot dead outside her home in Sukkur after she refused to marry a Pakistani man.

In October 2021, a parliamentary committee in Pakistan had rejected a bill against forced religious conversions with the then religious affairs minister Noorul Haq Qadri saying the environment was not conducive to enact such a law. The minister even said that a law against forcible conversions could disturb peace and harmony in the country.

The Pakistan Human Rights Council had in 2010 said that every month, 25 Hindu girls are raped and converted forcibly. On October 18 2005, Sanno Amra and Champa, a Hindu couple residing in the Punjabi colony in Karachi, returned home only to find that their three teenage daughters had disappeared. They had been taken to a madrasa and forcibly converted and were not allowed to meet their parents after that.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 15:38 [IST]