The lettuce officially outlast Liz Truss: Top memes on the internet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 21: The resignation by Liz Truss as prime minister of the United Kingdom has triggered a meme fest on the internet.

One of the catchiest headlines on the issue is, Truss's political career wilted quicker than a lettuce. British tabloid, The Daily Star launched a livestream last week of a head of lettuce with the aim of testing whether Truss would outlast the 10 cay shelf life of lettuce as the prime minister of Britain. Clearly she did not.

"The lettuce has officially outlasted Liz Truss and won. All hail the lettuce," Daily Star tweeted after Downing Street made the announcement.

Check out of some of the best memes on the internet:

BREAKING NEWS:



🚨 THE LETTUCE HAS OFFICIALLY OUTLASTED LIZ TRUSS AND WON 🚨



ALL HAIL THE LETTUCE.



🥗🥗🥗 https://t.co/o1zi8UEXXd — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022

Lettuce at 58p – a good buy



Liz Truss at Number 10 – a goodbye — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) October 20, 2022

This is me when I set my alarm



And then me when it goes off in the morning pic.twitter.com/aFWRXVZouN — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 20, 2022

When a lettuce outlasts a Prime Minister, we have truly reached the endive days — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) October 20, 2022

wagner lasted longer in the x factor than liz truss did as prime minister pic.twitter.com/sxjIOLQARZ — 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🎃 (@SianThymes) October 20, 2022

The lettuce is currently being projected onto the UK House of Commons, the Palace of Westminster, after outlasting Liz Truss. pic.twitter.com/KMUbth5PxC — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) October 20, 2022

"This is not an office I have sought, or ever expected to hold, but I am ready to answer the nation's call in this moment of crisis" pic.twitter.com/qDOVQMC4wQ — Rob Kenny (@Rob_Kenny_) October 20, 2022

The lettuce after outlasting Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/MIn4hqNHZR — George Civeris (@georgeciveris) October 20, 2022

Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 10:32 [IST]