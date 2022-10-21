The lettuce officially outlast Liz Truss: Top memes on the internet

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 21: The resignation by Liz Truss as prime minister of the United Kingdom has triggered a meme fest on the internet.

    One of the catchiest headlines on the issue is, Truss's political career wilted quicker than a lettuce. British tabloid, The Daily Star launched a livestream last week of a head of lettuce with the aim of testing whether Truss would outlast the 10 cay shelf life of lettuce as the prime minister of Britain. Clearly she did not.

    "The lettuce has officially outlasted Liz Truss and won. All hail the lettuce," Daily Star tweeted after Downing Street made the announcement.

    Check out of some of the best memes on the internet:

    Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 10:32 [IST]
    X