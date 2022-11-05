The layoffs at Twitter and an explanation by Elon Musk

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 05: Elon Musk has justified the layoffs at Twitter and said that unfortunately there is no choice. "Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required ," Musk said in a tweet.

He said that the massive drop in revenue in the form was because of activist groups pressuring advertisers. "Even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America," Musk said.

On Saturday Musk again insisted that Twitter's strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. "In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press," he also said.

There has been chaos in Twitter with nearly 3,800 employees being relieved. In India too top executives have been sacked. When Musk took over Twitter last week, he had fired, CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a $44 billion deal. The deal was however mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 8:21 [IST]