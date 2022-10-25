Surya Grahan: Why Tulsi leaves are put in the food items during the solar eclipse

The last solar eclipse of 2022 begins in India! See photos

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 25: The last solar eclipse of 2022 has begun! A partial solar eclipse occurs when Sun, Moon, and Earth will come together, although unevenly. The Sun appears to have a dark shadow on only part of its surface. This gives the Sun a crescent shape or makes it appear as if a 'bite' has been taken out of the Sun, depending on how much of the Sun is covered by the Moon. The partial solar eclipse is special since it is visible in India for the first time since 2007. The partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India till 2032.

According to Drik Panchang, a partial solar eclipse would be visible in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura, Helsinki, Moscow, Kabul, Islamabad, Tehran, and Baghdad.

In southern and central India, the eclipse will be observed just before sunset with Nagpur experiencing the eclipse from 4:49 PM to 5:42 PM. In Bengaluru, the eclipse will begin at 5:12 PM, reaching its maximum at 5:49 PM and ending at 5:55 PM. In Chennai, the eclipse would be visible from 5:14 PM to 5:44 PM, astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari had earlier said.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the percentage coverage of the Sun by the Moon at the time of the maximum eclipse will be around 44 per cent and 24 per cent respectively. However, the celestial event will not be seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (name of few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.).

Check out some of the stunning photos of the partial solar eclipse that marks the second and final solar eclipse of 2022.

#PartialSolarEclipse as seen in the sky of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ZO1dsiea7B — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2022

The astronomical wonder of a partial solar eclipse witnessed in Jammu (pic 1) and Chandigarh (pic 2) https://t.co/LZvMRPrOyR pic.twitter.com/4jNfdJJhHt — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Haryana | Kurukshetra witnesses partial solar eclipse, devotees take holy dip during the eclipse pic.twitter.com/Gq3FDJ6XJd — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Partial solar eclipse as witnessed in Jammu (pic 1) and Amritsar (pic 2) pic.twitter.com/gnvxZ8Gntm — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022