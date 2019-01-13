The killing of Kashmir’s most dangerous terrorist Zeenat Ul Islam

Srinagar, Jan 13: He has been part of many lists and was categorised as a Grade A++ terrorist. Zeenat Ul Islam, the dreaded terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, an Al Badr commander was killed by security forces on Saturday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Katpora area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district last evening after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two militants were killed, he said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, the official said, adding that no collateral damage has been reported.

One of them was identified as dreaded militant Zeenat-ul-Islam, who was associated with the terror group Al Badr, the official said, adding that the identity of the second militant is being ascertained.

Zeenat, considered as an Improvised explosive device (IED) expert, was earlier associated with another militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, the official said.

Security forces say that the killing of Islam, who has been giving them the slip for over two years now would greatly weaken the outfit. He was one of the most dangerous terrorists in Kashmir, officials also say.

Islam went by the alias Usman. He hailed from Shopian in south Kashmir and was responsible for several attacks and also recruitments.