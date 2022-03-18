'The Kashmir Files' far from truth: Ex-CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Mar 18: The National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday broke his silence recently-released movie 'The Kashmir Files', saying that the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits was an unfortunate incident while accusing the movie of hiding facts.

According to him, the makers of the movie have ignored the sacrifices of the Muslims and Sikhs who had also suffered from militancy. "When the unfortunate incident of Kashmiri Pandit migration took place, Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister. Jagmohan was the governor. It was VP Singh's government at the Centre which was supported by the BJP from outside," PTI quotes Abdullah as telling in Damal Hanji Pora of Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

Abdullah wondered why this fact was kept away from the movie. "Don't manipulate the truth. It's not the right thing. "If Kashmiri Pandits have fallen victims to terrorism, we have utmost regret about that, but let us not forget the sacrifices of Muslims and Sikhs who were also targeted by the same gun," he said.

Abdullah said that some of those from the majority community were yet to return. "Today, there is a need to create an atmosphere where we could bring back all those who had left their homes and not create a communal divide," he said.

The former chief minister said an atmosphere would be created for the return of Kashmiri Pandits and he thinks the makers of the movie does not want Kashmiri Pandits to return to the valley.

Abdullah later took to twitter and said, "The pain and suffering of 1990 and after can not be undone. The way Kashmiri Pandits had their sense of security snatched from them and had to leave the valley is a stain on our culture of Kashmiriyat. We have to find ways to heal divides and not add to them."

Responding to tweet by a Kashmiri Pandit about the reasons for a long silence, Abdullah reminded him saying "...I've been saying it for years now, both as CM and out of office. Perhaps you weren't paying attention to what I was saying then. I've been a long time advocate of a Truth and Reconciliation commission to look in all that happened from 1990 onwards."

Earlier, in his address, Abdullah said attempts were being made to defame a community across the world. "A common Kashmiri is not happy with what happened 32 years ago, that people were made to leave the Valley. Today, an impression is being created that all Kashmiris are communal, that all Kashmiris do not bear the people from other religions. What will be achieved by this? Will it make the road easier for their return? "I am afraid that the hatred which is being created against Kashmiri Muslims today, God forbid, our children studying outside the state, should not bear its brunt," he said.

During his tenure as the chief minister, Abdullah had advocated setting up of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to go into the events unfolding since the onset of militancy. PTI

