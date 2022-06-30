The June 29 encounter was special: It was terrorist number 500 to fall in J&K

Vicky Nanjappa

The security forces are not just busy with counter terror operations on the ground, but are also not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the Amarnath Yatra passes off peacefully

New Delhi, Jun 30: On Wednesday two terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Newport, Mir Bazar area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. It was special for the Armed Forces for a reason. The terrorist who was killed was number 500 in the past two and half years.

"Counter terror operations will simultaneously continue in all three regions of Kashmir, especially against the foreign terrorists," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

This year alone has seen the killing of over 100 terrorists. Out of the 100 killed 30 are from Pakistan, the police said. While there are 158 terrorists who remain in the Valley, the security forces have upped the ante and ensure all terrorists are wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir.

An official tells OneIndia that one of the key reasons for this high rate of success is due to the seamless integration between the Armed Forces and the Jammu and Kashmir police. The police have their ears to the ground and this has helped in getting very actionable Intelligence the official also added.

The action has become aggressive in wake of the Intelligence warning that there has been an increase in activity by terror groups at their launchpads across the border. A close watch is being kept at the border areas near Kashmir and Uri where the maximum launch pads are present.

The terrorists remaining in the Valley are from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen. With 83, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has the highest number of terrorists in the Valley followed by 30 from the JeM and 38 from Hizbul Mujahideen.

In addition to counter terror operations on the grounds the security forces are on very high alert with the Amarnath Yatra getting underway today. The Yatra is being held after a span of two years and the Union Home Ministry is ensuring that no stone is left unturned to ensure that the Yatra passes off peacefully.

Terror groups are not only planning to target the Yatra, but are also carrying out targeted killings to create a scare among the people so that they refrain from attending the Amarnath Yatra, the official cited above said.

Considering these aspects, the government has decided to insure every pilgrims for Rs 5 lakh and also give them all Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags. This was earlier given only to vehicles.

The security forces have their job cut out as Intelligence assessments clearly suggest that the Pakistan backed terror groups would look to continue with the targeted killings. In addition to this the supply of pistols to the remotest areas of Jammu and Kashmir is an indicator that these terrorists would operate as lone wolves and carry out killings in the Valley. An official also said that huge consignments of pistols, including US made Canik-TP9 have been delivered in many parts of the Valley to create fear.

Thursday, June 30, 2022, 11:16 [IST]