The international conspiracy behind the killing of RSS workers

The National Investigation Agency probing the death of an RSS worker in Punjab is likely to take up six more cases as they appear to be inter-related. The NIA which took over the probe into the murder of Ravinder Gosain says that they would also look into the international conspiracy behind the incident.

Targets in these incidents generally were members of the RSS and Hindu organisations. Besides, in July, 2017, they also murdered a Christian pastor named Sultan Masih in Ludhiana. It has also come to light that the above mentioned conspiracy to destabilize Punjab has been hatched by Sikh extremist elements and others located in various parts of the world including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan an NIA officer informed.

On Tuesday, the NIA arrested Pahar Singh, a 48 year old arms dealer in connection with the murder. He is accused of supplying a country made weapon to the main accused in the case Hardeep Singh.

An NIA officer part of the probe says that they are joining the dots for now. While they have managed to get hold of the accused operating in Punjab, the NIA has learnt that the larger conspiracy was hatched abroad. It has been found that there is a systematic pattern to the killing and orders and funds have come from Italy, Canada and the UK.

The NIA officer says that all the rest of the cases that have taken place in Punjab are inter-related. Following the killing of Gosain, the Punjab police had taken into custody Ramandeep Singh and Hardeep Singh. They were then handed over to the NIA.

During their examination, these accused persons have admitted to their involvement in the previous eight incidents of murder or attempted murder in Punjab which have happened since January, 2016.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed channelling of funds from foreign countries for execution of the these incidents. The conspiracy also included an element of ideological brainwashing and incitement of the above accused persons on religious grounds by their mentors settled abroad, the NIA probe has found so far.

