The inside rot: How govt employees are abetting terror in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, Nov 03: In the most recent development, a senior prison officer and a school principal have been sacked for working with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

After investigation suggested that these persons had terror links, Deputy Superintendent of Jails in the Union Territory, Feroz Ahmad Lone, and government school principal Javid Ahmad Shah were sacked.

The development comes a month after the Jammu and Kashmir government sacked six of its employees for having terror links. The probe revealed that Lone was working with Riyaz Naikoo, a terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen who was recently shot dead by security forces. He is alleged to have helped the terrorists gain access to the prison and meet with another terrorist who was arrested.

Lone is also learnt to have conspired with terror groups to send young people of Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir for arms training. After the training these terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen were sent back to Jammu and Kashmir. Lone was appointed in 2008, but his appointment was challenged. He appointment was however cleared by the court in 2012.

Sources tell OneIndia that a close watch is kept on these government officials, especially those who are working in the jail administration. The jails in Jammu and Kashmir have over the years become breeding grounds and radicalisation takes place in a big way before newer recruits are produced in jails itself.

In September six employees of the J&K government were sacked for terror links. They were accused of having links with Over Ground Workers of the terrorist groups.

Two among those dismissed were police constables. The move came a few days after the J&K administration had issued instructions on the periodic character and antecedents verification of government employees.

The instructions said that the general administration department of every employee is mandatorily required to maintain absolute integrity, honesty and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution. The instruction also said that the employee shall not do anything unbecoming of a government servant.

The J&K administration took the decision after a designated committee mandated to scrutinise sensitive cases under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution. The committee recommended the removal of the six employees over terror links.

Under this provision, the employee can be sacked of the President or the Governor, as the case may be is satisfied that it is being done under the interest of the security of the state.

It may be recalled that in July, the government had dismissed 11 of its employees. They included the sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 11:13 [IST]