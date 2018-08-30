The HSSC Group D Recruitment 2018: 18218 vacancies, apply through direct link here

New Delhi, Aug 30: The HSSC Group D Recruitment 2018 online application process has begun. More details are also available on the official website.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited online application for 18218 Group D posts in various departments/board/corporation of Haryana Govt. in Haryana on direct recruitment.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website www.hssc.gov.in/index.htm from August 29 to September 18, 2018.
Online application forms for HSSC are starting from today i.e., August 29, 2018 on hssc.gov.in.
The examination fee can be paid online and through Challan at State Bank of India or Punjab National Bank or IDBI Bank
10th (High School) pass from a recognized Board in India. Also Hindi and Sanskrit up to Matric Level is compulsory.
Link for Registration page: http://adv42018.hryssc.in/StaticPages/Registration.aspx
Direct link to apply online: http://adv42018.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx
Official notification: www.davp.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ACFrOgC2nDZ3FspCoNByqQgcDFkhh0asEBWsGxiHjlwIn67sey_fAz9P9JVIbAAbdiVTaUaH0.compressed-ilovepdf-compressed-1.pdf
Important dates:
Date of notification: Aug 26
Starting date to apply online: Aug 29
Last date to apply: September 18 till 11.59 pm
Last date for submission of application fee: September 21
Vacancy details:
General: 8312
SC:4245
BCA: 3345
BCB: 2316
Total: 18218
Application fee:
General candidates: Rs 100
General Female, Haryana only: Rs 50
SC.OBC from Harayana, Male: Rs 50
SC.OBC from Harayana, Female: Rs 50