The hijab row and how Pakistan’s fake news factories have woken up

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 14: The fake news factories are in full flow following the hijab issue that erupted in Karnataka a week back. The court has taken cognisance of the matter and will pass a detailed judgment sometime this week.

In the wake of this, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad-e-Mohammad shot a video of a minor Tajik girl burning a burqa and circulated it widely claiming that the incident took place in India.

Following this the Haqqani Network in Afghanistan launched a campaign to make the hijab compulsory.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that this was bound to happen. For the sake of petty politics, these people create such rows and end up falling into the hands of a Pakistan propaganda.

The Karnataka High Court said that it would pass appropriate orders relating to the hijab issue that has been dominating headlines.

The three judge Bench of the High Court said, "firstly, we are pained by the ongoing agitations and closure of educational institutions since the past few days, especially when this Court is seized off this matter and important issues of constitutional significance and of personal law are being seriously debated.

It hardly needs to be mentioned that ours is a country of plural cultures, religions and languages. Being a secular State, it does not identify itself with any religion as its own, the Bench said.

Every citizen has the right to profess and practise any faith of choice, is true. However, such a right not being absolute is susceptible to reasonable restrictions as provided by the Constitution of India.

Whether wearing of hijab in the classroom is a part of essential religious practice of Islam in the light of constitutional guarantees, needs a deeper examination, the court also said.

Ours being a civilised society, no person in the name of religion, culture or the like can be permitted to do any act that disturbs public peace and tranquility. Endless agitations and closure of educational institutions indefinitely are not happy things to happen, the Bench noted.

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 9:44 [IST]