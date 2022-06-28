Around 20 rebel MLAs urging us to bring them back to Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray

‘The foolish ones are like walking corpses’: Sanjay Raut's fresh salvo at Shiv Sena rebels

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jun 28: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut triggered fresh salvo against the dissident MLAs camping in Guwahati comparing them to "the walking dead".

In a tweet, Raut claimed that the rebel legislators were suffering from a condition called 'Jahalat' (stupidity).

"Jahalat is a form of death and jahil log (stupid people) are like the walking dead," he said, quoting an aphorism by Imam Ali.

"'Jahalat' is a kind of death and 'Jahil' people are like moving corpses", tweets Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/St847ctn6N — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

On his remarks made on Sunday that 40 bodies will come from Assam and will be sent directly to the morgue for postmortem, in a reference to the rebel MLAs, Raut said he was speaking about the "dead conscience" of the legislators and that they are "living corpses" now.

"I have not done anything to hurt anyone's feelings. I have only stated the fact that your (rebel MLAs) conscience is dead and you are a living corpse," the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson told reporters.

"This is a legal fight and a street fight. It will take place and the party is ready for it," Raut added.

Majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs have sided with Shinde and are currently camping in Assam's Guwahati city, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 10:00 [IST]