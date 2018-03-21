'The downtrodden in need of food also have right to privacy', says SC in Aadhaar matter

Aadhaar provides a right to physically exist without lying on the pavement without food, the Centre told the Supreme Court. The submission was made before a Constitution Bench which is hearing a batch of petitions that challenged the constitutional validity of Aadhaar.

The Centre represented by Attorney General, K K Venugopal said that the right to dignity is more important than the right to privacy.

The Centre also sought permission from the SC to make a power point presentation in court on Aadhaar by the UIDAI CEO, Ajay Bhushan Pandey. This would allay apprehensions and fears about Aadhaar, the Centre represented by Attorney General K K Venugopal also said. He also said that the CEO could stand in and answer all questions from the Bench as well as the petitioners on all aspects ranging from security of data.

Further, the Centre said that through Aadhaar food, shelter and employment are being given to those who lived on the fringe. For this, the government has taken care that the right to privacy is affected in the most minimal way.

The court said that those downtrodden who need food and shelter also had the right to privacy and the state cannot violate it.

OneIndia News

