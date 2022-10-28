For the future of civilisation: Elon Musk explains his take over of Twitter

The bird is freed: Elon Musk’s first tweet after the Twitter takeover

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 28: Billionaire Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter. In his first decision he has fired top executives of the micro-blogging site. In his first tweet following the takeover, he said that the 'bird is freed.' The bird is the official logo of Twitter.

Musk fired Parag Agarwal, the chief executive of Twitter. Musk had a court imposed Friday deadline to complete the Twitter deal. Agarwal had gone to court to hold the Tesla chief to the terms of a takeover deal, he had tried to dodge.

Among the others to leave the company are finance chief, Ned Segal. Head of legal policy, trust and safety Vijaya Gadde has also been fired according to a report in The Washington Post.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

At least one of the officials fired was escorted out of the office, reports also said. Agarwal took over as CEO of Twitter after co-founder Jack Dorsey resigned. He has been working with Twitter for almost a decade and was the chief technology officer before he became CEO.

Elon Musk now controls Twitter: Top executive fired

The Friday deadline to complete the deal was ordered by the Delaware Chancery Court in early October. Musk in an epic battle signed a deal to acquire Twitter, then tried to back out of it. This led to Twitter suing the Tesla boss. Musk had until Friday to complete the $44 billion acquisition, failing which he would have faced a court battle with the company.

In case the deal does not go through on Friday, then the next step would be a November trial.

According to the Washington Post, Musk told prospective investors that he planned to cut three quarters of Twitter's 7,500 workers when he becomes the owner of the company. The report cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the developments.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 9:48 [IST]