The average assets of a candidate contesting Delhi poll was Rs 7.25 crore

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The average assets of the 55 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties including independents in 2015 was Rs 7.25 Crores. The average asset of these 55 re-contesting MLAs in 2020 is Rs 8.17 Crores, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    The average asset growth for these 55 re-contesting MLAs, between the Delhi Assembly Elections of 2015 and 2020 is Rs 92.12 Lakhs. Average percentage growth in assets for these 55 re-contesting MLAs is 13 per cent.

    Kailash Gahlot of AAP from Najafgarh constituency has declared a maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 8.62 Crores i.e from Rs 37.45 Crores in 2015 to Rs 46.07 Crores in 2020.

    Delhi: Average assets of re-contesting MLAs grew by Rs 92.12 lakh

    Assets of Shiv Charan Goel of AAP from Moti Nagar constituency has increased by Rs 6.28 Crores, from Rs 18.14 Crores in 2015 to Rs 24.43 Crores in 2020.

    Assets of Kartar Singh Tanwar of AAP from Chhatarpur constituency have risen by Rs 6.19 Crores, from Rs 17.65 Crores in 2015 to Rs 23.84 Crores in 2020.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 19:58 [IST]
