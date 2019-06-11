  • search
    Thawar Chand Gehlot appointed Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha

    New Delhi, June 11: Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as Leader of the Rajya Sabha. In PM Modi's first tenure as the Prime Minister, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley held this post.

    Jaitley had written to PM Modi to not assign his any post as he wanted to focus on recovering from his illness.

    Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot

    Gehlot, the social justice and empowerment minister, is an experienced parliamentarian and a Dalit face of the saffron party. The appointment for the Leader of the Rajya Sabha is made by the party in power at the Centre.

    The 71-year-old leader from Madhya Pradesh has almost four decades of legislative experience.

    He was a member of the state assembly for several terms and has served in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 23:11 [IST]
