Thanks for reminding, PM never means what he say: Rahul twists Jaitley statement

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at the government's statement in Rajya Sabha that Narendra Modi has never questioned Manmohan Singh's integrity, saying thanks for reminding India that the prime minister "never means what he says or says what he means".

Gandhi's dig came hours after the Leader of the House Arun Jaitley made a short statement in Rajya Sabha to end the impasse over Modi's remarks against his predecessor made during the Gujarat polls campaign.

Dear Mr Jaitlie - thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means. #BJPLies pic.twitter.com/I7n1f07GaX — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 27, 2017

"Dear Mr Jaitlie (sic) -- thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means," Gandhi tweeted, using a hashtag "BJPLies".

The Congress president also attached with his tweet a video of the prime minister's speech at a poll rally in which he made the "conspiracy with Pakistan" remarks against Singh, along with Jaitley's statement made in the House.

The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday extended an olive branch to the Congress, with finance minister Arun Jaitley praising former prime minister Manmohan Singh's "commitment to the nation" on the floor of the House.

"Any such perception is completely erroneous. We hold these leaders in high esteem, as also their commitment to this nation," Jaitley said.

The statement, made in the Rajya Sabha, was an attempt to facilitate the smooth functioning of Parliament's winter session, which has been disrupted repeatedly over comments made by Prime Minister Modi ahead of the Gujarat elections earlier this month.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)