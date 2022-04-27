Thanjavur tragedy: PM condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh for family of deceased

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of a mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted;

"Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon: PM"

"Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM"

As many as 11 persons were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in the district when it came into contact with a high tension transmission line, police said Wednesday.

The deceased included children.

The tragic incident occurred early today at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway.

The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came in to contact with the overhead line, police and eyewitnesses said.

The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact. Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.

TV visuals showed the chariot completely damaged in the impact.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to the families of victims who died due to electrocution during the chariot procession of Appar Swami Temple in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

"Rs 5 lakh of compensation will be immediately provided to the to the families of victims (in electrocution incident) from Chief Minister's Relief Fund," said the Chief Minister's office.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12:34 [IST]