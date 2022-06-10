Thailand is Asia’s first country to legalise cannabis, but you can’t get high

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 10: Thailand became Asia's first country to decriminalise cannabis. However strict penalties will apply to those use the drug to get high, Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

    In an interview, he said that the move to decriminalise legal production of cannabis was taken to boost the economy. He however cautioned that the recreational use of the drug still remains illegal.

    We still have regulations under the law that control the consumption, smoking or use of cannabis in non-productive ways, he said. Under the decriminalisation growing, trading marijuana and hemp products or use parts of the plant to treat illness is not a crime.

    Cafes and restaurants can serve cannabis infused food and drinks, but the products should contain less than 0.2 per cent cent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the plant's main psychoactive compound.

    "We have always emphasised using cannabis extractions and raw materials for medical purposes and for health," the health minister told CNN. "Thailand will promote cannabis policies for medical purposes. If tourists come for medical treatment or come for health-related products then it's not an issue but if they think that they can come to Thailand just because cannabis or marijuana is legal and come to Thailand to smoke joints freely, that's wrong", he also added.

    We expect that the value of the industry to easily exceed $2 billion. "Thailand is one of the best places to grow cannabis plants," Anutin said while adding that the Thai people are excited and eager to be players as investors or product makers as well as consumers.

    With today's technology and marketing techniques, Thailand will be second to none in being able to promote cannabis production in the global market, the minster said.

    Friday, June 10, 2022, 14:00 [IST]
