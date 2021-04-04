YouTube
    Thackeray meets film, TV producers, asks for suggestions if single-screen theatres can be used as COVID centre

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 4: Film and television producers met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday and offered full support for measures being taken to control the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

    Interacting with Hindi and Marathi film and TV producers online, Thackeray sought suggestions and cooperation, a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets film, TV producers amid COVID-19 surge

    On Saturday, the CM had interacted with drama producers, multiplex and single screen owners as well as gym owners to ascertain their views on the spike in COVID-19 cases.

    Maharashtra: 4,931 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 19 more deathsMaharashtra: 4,931 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 19 more deaths

    Nitin Datar, president of Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India told PTI he had suggested that, if the government so wished, he could speak to single screen owners, whose properties are closed due to the pandemic and various other reasons, to see if they can be used as COVID care centres.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 4, 2021, 15:11 [IST]
    X