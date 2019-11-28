Thackeray era begins in Maha with Uddhav as 18th CM

  • search
    Mumbai, Nov 28: Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening took the oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra at the historical ground of Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

    Thackeray, (59) took over as chief minister of Maharashtra a month after the results of the Assembly elections were declared on October 24. Uddhav is the third Shiv Sena leader after after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

    Despite staying connected in politics and being the son of Maratha's Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav has never contested any election before. Hence, this is his first attempt where he contested in politics. Uddhav is known as a mild-mannered politician, with combative traits of his father.

    The most important part is Thackeray who is the new CM of Maharashtra is neither an MLA nor a member of the legislative council. He took the oath as CM because there is no bar in a person talking oath despite not being a member of any of the Houses, it is mandated that he or she is elected in due course of time.

    Maha new ministers' profile, Bhujbal, Thorat, Desai make it to cabinet

    Thackeray can either contest an election as MLA or get elected as the Member of the Legislative Council in order to continue as the CM of Maharashtra.

    After prolong drama that continued nearly a month after the results of the Maharashtra Assembly polls were announced finally ends today with the state getting Shiv Sena leader as a CM. Now, it is to see how Thackeray along with other two parties NCP and Congress rules in a state that is considered as the home to the financial capital of the country.

