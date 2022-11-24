From slaying terrorists to paralysing Yasin Malik, NIA is India's answer to terror and threat

Terrorist/separatist Yasin Malik issued production warrant in IAF personnel murder case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 24: A Special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) court has issued a production warrant against terrorist cum separatist, Yasin Malik in connection with the IAF personnel killing case.

Malik who heads the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front is accused of being part of the conspiracy in which four IAF personnel were killed in Kashmir. The TADA court today issued a production warrant for Yasin Malik. The next date of hearing is December 22, Monika Kohli, advocate appearing for the CBI informed.

Malik is facing a host of cases against him, which include terror funding and also the abduction of Mehbooba Mufti's sister, Rubaiya Sayeed.

TADA court orders Yasin Malik's physical presence in 1989 kidnapping case

Malik was arrested by the NIA in 2019 in connection with a terror funding case. Malik has been at the centre of terror in the Valley for long. He has been investigated several times for his role in channelising funds for terror and unrest in the Valley.

Malik's terror outfit the JKLF was banned in 2019 by the Union Government. The ban was imposed on the charge that it was promoting secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

In May this year, Malik was convicted after he pleaded guilty to terror charges before a Special NIA court.

Malik has also been accused of diverting funds received through the hawala channels for his personal use. The NIA had listed 12 properties that belonged to Malik, which are located in Srinagar. These properties are also in the name of his relatives and is valued at around Rs 15 crore, the NIA learnt.

