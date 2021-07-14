Temple official objects to Christian, Hindu boys playing together; Video viral on social media

YouTube
    Sullia, July 14: In a shocking video, an official of a temple in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district is seen objecting to Hindu boys playing with Christian friends at a playground in the premises of the place of worship.

    It is reportedly said that a few boys were playing on the ground of Swami Koragajja temple near Jayanagar in Sullia. The temple official, identified as Praveen Kumar, raised an objection.

    During the argument, the temple official asked one of the boys to go play on Church's ground as he was a Christian. He also reportedly asked Hindu boys why they were playing with people of other religions.

    However, the Hindu boys stood in the Christian friend's support.

    It is reportedly said that the incident took place three days ago. However, the video has gone viral now.

    As soon as the video started being shared, social media users slammed polarisation.

    Dakshina Kannada is the southern coastal district of the state of Karnataka. Mangaluru is the district headquarters of Dakshina Kannada. It is famous for its temples, religious places of worship, and beaches.

    Read more about:

    christian hindu viral news

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 14:56 [IST]
    X