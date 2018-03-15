Telangana budget 2018 today: Here are the highlights

The Telangana government on Thursday presented the budget for the financial year 2018-19. Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender presented the State Budget for 2018-19 on Thursday. He is expected to continue the government's focus on allocations to the irrigation sector.

He will also allocate funds to the financial assistance scheme being rolled out for farmers. The government had announced that farmers will get ₹4,000 for every cultivated acre suring kharif and rabi seasons.

The Finance Minister will allocate funds for the financial assistance scheme being rolled out for farmers beginning later this month. The Budget size is likely to cross the Rs 1,80,000 crore for the year as against Rs 1,49,000 crore for 2017-18.

Here are the budget speech highlights.

Telangana Budget allocates Rs 500 crore for farmers' insurance. Offers Rs 5 lakh cover.

Rs 12,000 crore allocated for Rythu Lakshmi scheme. To give Rs 4k each in rabi and kharif an acre.



Total budget size of Telangana is of Rs 1,74,453 crore

Revenue expenditure for the year current financial is Rs 1,25,464 crore.

State revenue expected to touch Rs 73,751 crore in the current financial year

Budget proposes Rs 12,000 crore as input subsidy to farmers, Rs 500 crore for crop insurance and Rs 167 crore for promoting micro irrigation

Rs 25,000 crore has been allocated for irrigation projects

State to bring new Panchayat Raj bill

For Shadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes, financial assistance to poor, Rs 1450 crore have been allocated

For government's flagship programme, 2 BHK housing project, Rs 2,600 crore allocated

Rs 1790 crore have been allocated for women and child welfare schemes

For development of Backward Classes, Rs 1000 crore have been allocated to MBC Corporation

Scheme to give three acres land to landless Dalits will be continued this year too and Rs 1470 crore have been earmarked for the same

Govt allocates Rs 1800 crore for Mission Bhagiratha scheme under which it will give piped water to all the households in the state.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day